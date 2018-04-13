Packers announce Davon House signing, cut David Talley

Getty Images

The Packers announced the signing of cornerback Davon House. They also cut linebacker David Talley.

House, a fourth-round pick in 2011, has played 84 career games with 45 starts. He has made 199 tackles, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles and 69 pass breakups in his career.

He spent 2015 and ’16 with the Jaguars before returning to Green Bay last season.

The Packers signed Talley as an undrafted rookie free agent last May. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve after the Packers placed him there September 3.

He started the last 27 games of his college career at Grand Valley State.