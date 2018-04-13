Report: Bengals meeting with Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey

Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals acquired left tackle Cordy Glenn from the Buffalo Bills in a trade earlier this offseason. However, that isn’t stopping the Bengals from taking a look at one of the top tackle prospects in the draft.

According to Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com, the Bengals hosted Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey with a dinner Thursday night in Cincinnati.

The Bengals addressed their needs at left tackle with the acquisition of Glenn last month, but McGlinchey could potentially be considered as an option at right tackle. While his teammate, Quenton Nelson, is the more highly regarded offensive line prospect, McGlinchey could very well end up as the first tackle to come off the board during the draft. He could still be available when the Bengals are scheduled to select at No. 21 overall.

However, just because a team hosts a player for a visit before the draft doesn’t necessarily mean they will end up selecting that player when they are on the clock either. Nevertheless, McGlinchey is one of only 30 pre-draft visits scheduled by the Bengals.