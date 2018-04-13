Report: Dez Bryant not on radar in Washington right now

Getty Images

Dez Bryant is a free agent and he reportedly expressed a desire to see the Cowboys twice this year after getting his walking papers in Dallas.

As anyone familiar with the league’s scheduling rules is well aware, the three teams set to face the Cowboys twice in 2018 are the other three teams in the NFC East. According to a report on Friday, though, one of those teams isn’t thinking about signing Bryant at the moment.

Mike Jones of USA Today reports that Bryant is not on the radar in Washington right now. The phrasing leaves room for that to change, although the Redskins may not think there’s room for him in a receiving group that’s currently fronted by Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson.

Other teams will likely entertain the possibility of finding space for Bryant on their roster. Of the other two teams in the NFC East, the Giants would seem to make more sense on paper as they’d have space next to Odell Beckham and Sterling Shepard if, as some have predicted, they were to part ways with Brandon Marshall.