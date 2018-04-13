Report: Dez Bryant said he’d see Cowboys twice this year

Getty Images

Despite years of declining production, Dez Bryant should still be able to help many teams.

And he may want to get a little revenge at the same time.

According to Mickey Spagnuolo of the Cowboys’ team website, Bryant walked out of the team facility saying “I’ll see guys twice this year.”

The idea of Bryant bouncing back with Washington, the Giants or the Eagles is an interesting subplot, but only if the revenge makes him play the way he did when Tony Romo was his quarterback.

Of the three of them, Washington probably needs the most help at the position, unless the Giants end up moving Odell Beckham Jr.