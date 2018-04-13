Saints pick up Andrus Peat option

Getty Images

The Saints have invested heavily in a quarterback, and they want to make sure to protect him.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Saints have picked up the fifth-year option on offensive lineman Andrus Peat, keeping him under contract through 2019.

The 13th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, the tackle from Stanford bounced around a bit his first two years, but settled in at left guard and became a steady player for them.

Peat ended last year on injured reserve after suffering a broken ankle in the wild card round of the playoffs.