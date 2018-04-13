Seahawks sign Stephen Morris

Getty Images

The Seahawks are signing a backup quarterback, one who has presumably agreed to stand for the national anthem.

Seattle has signed quarterback Stephen Morris, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

That news will stoke the controversy regarding the Seahawks’ dealings with Colin Kaepernick, whom they canceled a workout with when he wouldn’t commit to standing for the anthem. Kaepernick, the first NFL player to kneel for the national anthem, has been out of the NFL for more than a year. Kaepernick is alleging that NFL owners have illegally colluded to keep him out of the league.

Morris arrived in the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2014 and has never appeared in a regular-season game. He obviously lacks the credentials of Kaepernick, whom Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has admitted is good enough to be an NFL starter. But if Morris will stand for the anthem, he won’t bring the negative attention that Kaepernick will bring.