Seahawks signing Sebastian Janikowski

Getty Images

Getting a visit with the Seahawks paid off for kicker Sebastian Janikowski.

According to multiple reports, the Seahawks are signing Janikowski to a one-year deal. Janikowski visited with the team earlier this week.

Janikowski didn’t play at all during the 2017 season because of a back injury and the Raiders made no attempt to re-sign him this year. He made 80.4 percent of his field goals over 16 seasons with the Raiders and left as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer.

The Seahawks went with Blair Walsh as their kicker last season, but made it clear they were moving on after Walsh turned in a shaky season in Seattle. They signed former Jaguars kicker Jason Myers in January, but it seems likely that Janikowski will get the nod if he’s healthy and producing similar results to what he managed before last year’s injury.