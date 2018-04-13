Stedman Bailey: A few teams are showing interest in bringing me back

Getty Images

Three year ago, it was presumed that Stedman Bailey’s NFL career was over when he was shot in the head. Today, he says he’s coming back.

Bailey participated in Marshall’s Pro Day workout last month, and he says NFL teams are telling him they’re interested in signing him.

“Teams showing interest. A few teams! I would tell y’all who but I’ll let y’all sit on the edge of your seats,” Bailey wrote on Twitter.

Bailey spent three seasons playing with the Rams and caught 59 passes for 843 yards and two touchdowns. He acknowledged in an interview on NFL Network that the chances of him getting all the way back after three years away are “slim,” but he’s hoping some team will let him show what he can do.