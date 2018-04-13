Texans claim Matt Lengel, waive Taylor Heinicke

Getty Images

The Texans had four quarterbacks on the roster after signing Brandon Weeden and Joe Webb as free agents, but that number dropped back to three on Friday.

The Texans announced that they have waived Taylor Heinicke. They also announced that they have claimed tight end Matt Lengel off of waivers.

Heinicke signed to Houston’s practice squad in November and moved to the active roster in December. He replaced T.J. Yates in a game against the Steelers and completed one pass before he had to be removed from the game for a concussion evaluation. That pass is the only one Heinicke has ever thrown in a regular season game.

Lengel was dropped by the Browns on Thursday. He played one game for Cleveland last season and had two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots in 2016.