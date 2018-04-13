Tyrell Crosby visiting Giants

Getty Images

The Giants aren’t expected to take an offensive tackle with the second overall pick in the draft, but they could make a trade that moves them down in the order and they still have other picks to use as they try to improve their 3-13 team.

One tackle who could be in the mix for one of those later picks is Oregon’s Tyrell Crosby. Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the Giants will visit with Crosby on Friday.

Crosby missed much of the 2016 season with a foot injury, but returned to the starting lineup for the Ducks in 2017 and saw time on both the left and right sides during his college years. He should be available when the Giants pick in the second round — they have the No. 34 pick — and could hang around to the third round as well.

Tackle should be a spot of interest for the Giants under any circumstances, but Ereck Flowers‘ decision not to show up for offseason work may make it a bigger priority.