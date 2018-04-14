Aldon Smith transferred to a substance-abuse center

April 14, 2018
After showing up at the sheriff’s department with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.40 percent, former NFL linebacker Aldon Smith is getting the help he obviously needs.

Via the Bay Area News Group, Smith has been transferred to an in-patient substance-abuse center. He’s due to return to court on May 3.

Smith faces a variety of charges, which began with an alleged incident of domestic violence that occurred on March 3. He thereafter allegedly violated a court order to stay away from the alleged victim, and he then failed to appear in court. Then came the ridiculously high BAC reading, which resulted in Smith being jailed on $500,0000 bail.

The seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft, Smith played for the 49ers and Raiders. The league suspended him multiple times, most recently in November 2015. He hasn’t played in the NFL since then.

