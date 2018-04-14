Allen Hurns: I won’t wear 88 in Dallas, they should retire it

Getty Images

The Cowboys have released wide receiver Dez Bryant, weeks after signing wide receiver Allen Hurns. Hurns wore No. 88 in Jacksonville, the number Bryant wore in Dallas. So does Hurns have his jersey number now?

Nope. Hurns said after Bryant was released that he wouldn’t feel right about taking the 88 jersey off Bryant’s back.

“I will not be wearing 88, they might as well retire that number,” Hurns wrote on Twitter.

I will not be wearing 88, they might as well retire that number. —

Allen Hurns (@A1hurns) April 13, 2018

Before Bryant, the Cowboys had two great receivers wear No. 88 in Drew Pearson and Michael Irvin. Pearson once said that he didn’t think Bryant was living up to the standards of the number. It remains to be seen whether anyone will ever live up to that number in Dallas again, but Hurns won’t try.