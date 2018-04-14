Amendola: Belichick is the best coach ever, and an a–hole sometimes

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 14, 2018, 9:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

As Danny Amendola says goodbye to New England and hello to Miami, he has plenty to say about his old team.

Amendola offered a complicated opinion of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, whom he refers to as the “best coach to ever coach the game” but also as a difficult person to have as a boss.

“It’s not easy, that’s for sure. He’s an a–hole sometimes,” Amendola told Mike Reis of ESPN. “There were a lot of things I didn’t like about playing for him, but I must say, the things I didn’t like were all in regards to getting the team better, and I respected him. I didn’t like practicing in the snow, I didn’t like practicing in the rain, but that was going to make us a better football team and that was going to make me a better football player. It wasn’t easy, and he’d be the first to admit, at the [Super Bowl] ring ceremony, that it wasn’t easy playing for him. The silver lining was that we were at the ring ceremony.”

The Patriots won’t have a ring ceremony this year, and Amendola seems to wonder if Belichick’s benching of cornerback Malcolm Butler is the reason for that.

“I have my thoughts about it because I was out there putting my blood, sweat and tears out on the field that night, and one of our best players wasn’t on the field,” Amendola said. “To tell you the truth, I don’t know why. I did ask, but I didn’t get any answers. I can’t make decisions like that, so I don’t necessarily worry about it, but I know Malcolm is a great player and he could have helped us win. For whatever reason, he wasn’t out there. He’s going to play more football in his career, and he’s going to be a great player for a long time.”

Amendola said he felt hurt to see a player he’d worked with through the years standing on the sideline.

“Nobody really got an explanation for it,” Amendola said. “He’s a brother of ours. He was a brother of ours that year. And I hate to see a guy who worked so hard throughout the season not get a chance to play in the biggest game of the year and really get no explanation for it. With that said, I don’t know how the business aspect went into that decision. I don’t know how the personal aspect went into that decision between him and Bill. But as a friend, I would have loved to see him on the field that day.”

Amendola may not be the only Patriot who felt like Belichick was an a–hole in his dealing with Butler, though the ones still in New England are keeping quiet about it.

    If Butler’s play was so putrid that he’s being passed over for career special teamer, Johnson Bademosi, then why did Titans GM Jon Robinson give Butler a 5yr/60 million dollar contract? Does Robinson have manure for his brains?
  6. I feel like there’s a huge Belichick smear campaign going on. Not by the former players, necessarily, but in the questions they’re being asked in interviews. So much focus on if he’s bad to play for, if players like him, etc. This may sound crazy, but….NFL football is a JOB, a highly competitive, high-turnover job. Bill Belichick is there to be their boss, not their buddy. He’s there to field a football team that contends for a Super Bowl, EVERY YEAR, for almost two decades. We watch all year long while other teams make careless mistakes in games, say dumb things before or after the games, make stupid decisions on their personal time, and generally cause distractions. That doesn’t happen in New England, not if Bill has anything to say about it. I love ‘Dola, appreciate what he did for the team, but every year is a new year and Bill tries to build the most competitive team possible. That means lowballing guys you know and love, or letting them walk altogether, or trading contributing players. But guess what? It WORKS. The Patriots’ success is as much, if not more, predicated on an affordably constructed roster than it is Xs and Os. I love the team but I know better than to get too attached to guys other than Brady. Not a great team to invest in a jersey for, but they’re a lot of fun to watch year in and year out. I hope Belichick never changes that approach.

  7. I’d like know what Belichick’s playoff won/loss record is without Tom Brady. By the way, Ron Turcotte was an awesome jockey when he was riding Secretariat. Obviously he was great at getting a horse to respond down the stretch. I’m sure he’s a genius. Did he win the triple crown aboard any horses other than Secretariat? But then again, Secretariat never won a triple crown without Ron Turcotte in the saddle.

  8. It’s not irrational to hate-respect Belichick, Greatness rarely comes by easily and politely.

    But as it did 2 months ago, it still seems like Lane Johnson hit the nail on the head and it seems like Belichick is losing his grip.

  10. Touché. It was obvious then, and it is obvious now. The whole team busted their ass all year long to get to the game, and BB let the team down. Benched MB, and got severely out coached when the defense was on the field. TB12 has said that losing a SB stays with you for life. That’s about how deep this runs with the players.

    As far as the locker room goes, the players go into battle with TB12 (Gronk included). BB’s ego is competing with TB12 now for legacy, even now making comments about how players fit into his system. Anyone thinking BB is retiring isn’t paying attention. He’ll be coaching until his son is ready to be a head coach in the league (not necessarily NE). Until then BB will be doing what he wants when he wants. Just a little sad to see what appears to be materializing.

  11. vaphinfan says:
    April 14, 2018 at 10:02 am
    Yeah he never played for Shula so really he has no idea.

    Amwndola had more SB rings than Don Shula

  13. I have to laugh because no other coach has come close to Belichick’s success. Of course he’s a hard guy to work for, the people at the top in any industry usually are. Demanding and have the expectation you will work your rear end off and strive for perfection even though you can’t always achieve it.

    Have to laugh too because a lot of the people criticizing Bill are the same ones quick to jump on the warm, fuzzy, “player friendly” coaches that never have anywhere near the success the tough ones do.

    Being the best is extremely hard work no matter what you do and the guy at the top is going to be tough.

  16. So why if Butler was so bad a player did the Titans give him a big contract? Because they made the same mistake teams all over the league make – they fell in love with the Name player.

    forthegoodofthegame gets everything wrong. Belichick didn’t let anyone down and he wasn’t outcoached – nothing Doug Peterson did was better in coaching than what Belichick did. If people had paid attention to Butler’s deterioration over the previous two seasons they’d have seen Butler had the benching coming.

  17. “Yeah he never played for Shula so really he has no idea.”

    Shulacheat? How many Super Bowl victories did he lead or help lead teams to again? And that with Marino as his QB for most of his career?

    He’s been in Belichick’s rear view mirror for years now.

  18. Sounds like Belichick is pretty much the opposite of Jeff Fisher. Fisher’s players loved him, but only could win when there was nothing on the line.

  21. thesmartest1 says:
    April 14, 2018 at 9:59 am
    As time goes by this asterik dynasty will get what it deserves. A giant “it wasn’t worth it” from almost everyone

    If that’s your takeaway from Amendola’s comments, then your reading comprehension isn’t that good.

    And, what is an “asterik”?

  22. eagleslakers says:
    April 14, 2018 at 10:21 am
    New England fans should be comforted by the fact that even if Butler played the Eagles would have beat them.

    exactly. although i have no idea what amendola taking 8.25 mil untaxed dollars in florida?

    you can amendola is already dreading reporting to miami

    they’ll over use him to justify the deal, he’ll retire after 2018 and br watching ne play in the super bowl in atlanta

    enjoy the view

  23. charliecharger says:
    April 14, 2018 at 10:07 am
    I’d like know what Belichick’s playoff won/loss record is without Tom Brady…
    Belichick’s record as a playoff Head Coach without Tom Brady is 1-1. And Belichick’s one playoff victory as HC of the Browns was against the Bill Parcells coached Patriots.

    As a side note, Hall of Fame Head Coach Bill Parcells’ record as a HC without Belichick on his coaching staff is 0-3.

    FWIW, I imagine Belichick would agree with everything Amendola and Nate Solder have said about him recently. BB has never denied he is tough to play for; but if an NFL player is willing to work hard, and compete for Super Bowl rings, there is no one better to play for.

  24. If Bill is as smart as he thinks he is, he should learn something from this glaring mistake by benching Butler when and how he did. It NEGATIVELY effected his players burdening them with something that was completely avoidable. There are moves that if a coach makes, he had better be damned sure he is going to WIN!!! The Seattle SB move to pass instead of handing over to Beast Mode. That led to the demise of the leagion of Boom and them to second guess the coach. Because the coach did not say he made the wrong decision and he has learned from it. Thats all it would have taken. It was a glaring error. Its called over-coaching. When a player puts his body on the line and give everything they have-they are equally invested in the win as the coaches are. And Amendola proves this point.

  25. At this point, Malcolm Butler is the David Tyree of the Patriots. Tyree made the helmet catch in the Super Bowl, and did nothing notable after that. Malcolm Butler made that Super Bowl interception, and what has he done since then? The Patriots’ defense was lousy this year. They still would have lost that Super Bowl even if Butler played.

  27. charliecharger says:
    April 14, 2018 at 10:07 am
    I’d like know what Belichick’s playoff won/loss record is without Tom Brady.

    In his only other job, he was the last guy to win a playoff game with the Browns franchise back in 1994. In his 30s was the DC for two Giants teams who won Super Bowls based on their defense.

    Of course Brady has elevated his success but it works both ways. But you don’t win playoff games without players and nobody has ever had this run of sustained success. The first 3 SB wins Brady was more game manager and didn’t look like the GOAT he is now. Those teams were built on the defense first and a relatively conservative offense.

  28. charliecharger says:
    April 14, 2018 at 10:07 am
    I’d like know what Belichick’s playoff won/loss record is without Tom Brady. By the way, Ron Turcotte was an awesome jockey when he was riding Secretariat. Obviously he was great at getting a horse to respond down the stretch. I’m sure he’s a genius. Did he win the triple crown aboard any horses other than Secretariat? But then again, Secretariat never won a triple crown without Ron Turcotte in the saddle.
    ———————–

    This logic could easily be reversed. Brady was a low level prospect. What is his playoff record without the great Bill Belichick? Does anyone really think Brady would still be “Brady” on the Texans, Chiefs or say…the Browns?

  30. “That doesn’t happen in New England…”
    Except for the worst ever, Aaron Hernandez. Billichick pulled the trigger (if you’ll pardon the expression) on that pick.

  31. I think only two people who were on the Patriots who know the real story is Butler and Bellichick, and they’ve chosen to keep it between them.

  32. The bigger concern, and truth, is that Bill is a proven, repeated cheater and liar.
    No place for him and lack of character in sports.

    Pathetic that supporters of him and team are bkind to the facts, proven in court even.

    Deal.

  34. History will rightfully and factuallyshow that Don Shula is probably the most overrated and underperforming coach in league history. His 2-4 SB record speaks for itself. The humiliating loss for the NFL at the hands of the AFL’s Jets is the most epic failure that the league has ever seen. A previous commenter already wrote of his failures with the legendary Marino who to this day would no doubt give his left hand to have been coached by Belichick over Marino. No coach or franchise has come anywhere close to the Patriots success during the free agency/salary cap era as opposed to the 60’s-early 90’s when players were basically bound to one team who could pay them whatever’s they wanted with no ramifications. The only time that this was even slightly challenged was with the birth of the world league in the mid 70’s. The Dolphins lost Csonka, Kiick and Warfield at the start of the ‘75 season and how did the Hall of Fame coach respond? The genius didn’t win another playoff game until 1982! I can’t imagine how poorly he would’ve performed if he had to coach and run a team under the current circumstances.

  35. Theevidencesaysotherwise says:
    April 14, 2018 at 10:31 am
    Belicheat is the greatest cheater of all time. Brady is a proven cheater too. And Butler gave up both TD’s against the Titans.

    Tainted legacy lol 😂 😂

    All the Lombardi’s are looking good from where we’re sitting, and all the record books are, and will remain, intact. The reason for that is because they were earned. Being accused of where you film from or a fraction of PSI has nothing to do with 20 years of excellent play and phenomenal coaching. The Patriots are under a massive microscope all the time and there are a pile of sore losers out there. Do the math.

  36. nomesayin says:
    April 14, 2018 at 10:36 am
    “That doesn’t happen in New England…”
    Except for the worst ever, Aaron Hernandez. Billichick pulled the trigger (if you’ll pardon the expression) on that pick.

    We’ll eat that one, but don’t forget he was cut the second after the second handcuff clicked shut. He also did come with baggage out of Florida, but “convicted murderer” was not yet a part of it.

    Also, do you guys remember Jovan Belcher? The Chiefs player who murdered his girlfriend, and then drove to the Chiefs facility and shot himself in front of the coaches? That was 2012, one year before the Hernandez news broke. Nobody really talks about that much though, because people wore bellbottoms to the last Super Bowl Kansas City played in….

  37. “but I must say, the things I didn’t like were all in regards to getting the team better, and I respected him.”

    ‘Nuff said.

    If a player prefers bunnies and butterflies there are other teams that do that.

  39. The Head Coach, like the Quarterback, are absent morals or ethics. Their “win anyway we can” is testament to how the term “Professional” in professional sports has no place. There’s nothing professional about these two knuckle draggers.

    Where did professional sports take the big turn? When the game became big business!

