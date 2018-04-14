Bruce Arians will accept a broadcasting gig soon

Getty Images

Someone had better get ready to hit the bleep button.

Former Cardinals coach Bruce Arians, who has a reputation for colorful (and at times profane) language, will become an in-game analyst during the 2018 football season.

Via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic, Arians currently is weighing two offers. He expects to make a decision within the next two weeks.

Unless one of the offers is from ESPN for Monday Night Football, Arians will likely choose between becomes one of the Sunday afternoon color analysts on FOX or CBS.

Arians retired from the Cardinals after five seasons as the team’s head coach. He was named coach of the year twice, both as head coach of the Cardinals and in 2012, when he served as interim head coach of the Colts, while former coach Chuck Pagano battled leukemia.

If Arians applies the same candor to broadcasting that he used when coaching, things could get very interesting in the booth — and during production meetings with coaches and players that Arians possibly will be criticizing in unvarnished fashion.