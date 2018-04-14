Danny Amendola: Patriots’ offer didn’t even come close to Dolphins’ offer

Getty Images

During his tenure in New England, Danny Amendola repeatedly agreed to take less money to stay with the Patriots. But that tenure ended this year when Amendola simply couldn’t do it from a financial perspective anymore.

Amendola told Mike Reis of ESPN that he left for the Dolphins this offseason because Patriots coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t even make an offer that came close to the offer the Dolphins made.

“I came in with an open mind. I understand Bill runs a tight ship, and he hasn’t been known to pay his players, really. I understood that I gave money back to him so I could play for him and play for my teammates and fulfill my side of the contract, and at the end of the day, I had faith that he was going to give me an opportunity to stay,” Amendola said. “When free agency broke, I came to the realization that he wasn’t going to really come close to any of the other offers I had. I had to make a decision for my family and go down to Miami and continue my career there.”

Amendola spent five seasons in New England, and his totals of 61 catches and 659 yards last season were the best of any of those seasons. He then added 26 catches for 348 yards in three postseason games. He played very well for the Patriots, just not well enough to convince them he is worth what the Dolphins were offering.