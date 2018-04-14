Jim Kelly to be released from the hospital soon

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly will soon be released from the hospital, more than two weeks after spending 12 hours in surgery for a recurrence of oral cancer.

Via the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, Kelly is now eating on his own, and he eventually will be able to eat and speak without complication or pain.

Kelly’s situation also serves as a message to others who may or will develop oral cancer.

“Jim’s health situation points to the need for people to be aware of the signs and symptoms of oral cancer and to get checked out immediately if something seems abnormal,” Jim Kelly’s wife, Jill, said in a statement. “We are so thankful that Jim continues to make progress every day. His recovery will take time and patience. We all look forward to being out of the hospital soon. Please keep us in your prayers and thank you for such incredible support.”