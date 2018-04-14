Ryan Shazier says he continues to improve

AP

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who suffered a serious spinal-cord injury in December, attended Ohio State’s spring game on Saturday.

Via ESPN, Shazier stood without assistance, as the fans cheered the former Buckeyes standout.

“Every day I’m getting a lot better,” Shazier told Marty Smith of ESPN. “I’m able to move around a lot more. I’m doing 1,000 times better than I was in December, and I’m just thanking everybody and all the prayers, because that’s definitely helping me get a lot better.”

Shazier explained that he has learned a few things over the last four months.

“You just always have to understand that anything can happen,” Shazier said. “Everybody always says it, but you always never think it can be you. In this situation, it really made me realize that. It also made me realize that in certain causes that a lot of people can come together no matter what the situation is, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Shazier has maintained a positive outlook throughout his ordeal, and he has said he intends to play again. Even if that never happens, he’s remarkably well along the way to living a normal life.