Saturday one-liners

Getty Images

Dolphins RB Kenyan Drake hopes to learn plenty from new teammate Frank Gore.

The Bills lit their home field red, white, and blue on Friday night in honor of 50 veterans who traveled from Buffalo to D.C. on Saturday as a commemoration for their service.

If the Patriots want a quarterback in the draft, they’re in good position to get one.

Former Jets QB Chad Pennington shares his views on the incoming crop of NFL quarterbacks.

With five kids and counting, Ravens QB Joe Flacco is starting to catch up with Philip Rivers.

The Bengals hope to “Build It Better” as they launch their offseason program.

Penn State coach James Franklin makes his pitch for the Browns taking RB Saquon Barkley at No. 1.

Former Texas A&M WR Christian Kirk visited the Steelers on Friday.

WR Vyncint Smith, who ran the 40 in 4.36 seconds at his Pro Day workout, will visit the Texans.

The Colts could have plenty of different options at No. 6, especially if there’s an early run on quarterbacks.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone knows that, with each NFL season being its own entity, his team is essentially starting from scratch.

New Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur raves about his quarterback.

On Friday night, Broncos QB Case Keenum received the “Uncommon Award” from Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson wanted the character in his movie to be named after former Chiefs RB Christian Okoye.

The Chargers have cornerbacks, but they need safeties.

Former Raiders WR Cordarrelle Patterson says former Raiders P Marquette King was “kind of like a diva,” and that he wasn’t well-liked in the locker room.

Will the Cowboys target LSU WR D.J. Chark?

Could receivers Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham Jr. coexist on the Giants?

Here’s a look at the seven biggest wild cards on the Eagles’ roster.

Washington DL Montori Hughes is looking forward to his chance to make the team.

With the Hall of Fame game on the docket, the Bears will open training camp on July 20.

Which Lions need to have strong showings during the offseason program?

Are the Packers smart to freeze QB Aaron Rodgers out of personnel decisions?

The new Jarvis Landry deal could mean many millions for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs.

Do the Falcons need a different offensive coordinator?

The wife of Panthers LB Thomas Davis calls his suspension “straight garbage.”

New Saints WR Cameron Meredith is happy to be together again with former position coach Curtis Johnson.

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans has donated $10,000 to a childhood friend who is recovering from a recent shooting.

Cardinals LB Josh Bynes won’t lose his fear-based motivation if/when he becomes a starter.

The Rams may still look to add depth on the defensive line.

The 49ers are looking at pass rushers in the draft pool.

Does the release of Dez Bryant make it more likely that the Seahawks will get an offer from Dallas for S Earl Thomas?