49ers: Reuben Foser will not participate in team activities

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2018, 7:54 PM EDT
The NFL, for reasons neither apparent nor obvious, chose not to place 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster on the Commissioner’s Exempt list after the 2017 first-rounder was charged with three felonies arising from an alleged incident of domestic violence. The 49ers have decided to handle the situation on their own.

“Rueben [sic] Foster will not participate in team activities as he is tending to his legal matters,” the 49ers said in a joint statement from CEO Jed York, G.M. John Lynch, and coach Kyle Shanahan. “As previously stated, his future with the team will be determined by the information revealed during the legal process.”

Given that the wheels of justice can often grind slowly, this could mean the Foster will miss the offseason program, training camp, the preseason, and all or part of the regular season — if “tending to his legal matters” means “until the legal situation is resolved.”

It’s unclear why the 49ers are hinging Foster’s future on the legal process; all teams (and the league itself) have the capacity to investigate situations like this, and to come to their own conclusions independent of the decisions made by the criminal justice system. Indeed, the NFL decided in the aftermath of the Ray Rice debacle to no longer defer to the authorities when deciding what to do about a player who allegedly engaged in off-field misconduct.

For Foster, the simple reality is that if he were a fringe player, he’d already have been cut. His status as a first rounder who played well as a rookie has bought him some time and a sliver of the benefit of the doubt. Sunday’s move allows the 49ers to avoid the P.R. consequences of allowing Foster to participate in the offseason program (and likely beyond) while the matter is pending.

The 49ers likely lack the authority to make this move, absent Foster’s consent. It’s possible, if Foster didn’t consent to the decision, that Foster will push back against the effort to keep him out of the building. If he pushes too hard, however, the 49ers could simply do what they would have done if he weren’t regarded as a good player: Cut him loose.

12 responses to “49ers: Reuben Foser will not participate in team activities

  1. Smart play. They already screwed up using a 1st on a guy with huge red flags going into the draft. Have to keep him at a distance one for PR purposes and two in case he would come and tear an ACL or something. Then you would have to pay him. I really don’t think they had any other sensible play at the moment.

  3. Random person: “Manziel was out of the NFL in 2 years. That’s hard to beat.”

    Reuben Foster: “Hold my beer.”

  8. He’s got time to hang out with… Aldon smith,Jonny Manziel,
    I wish him well. It’s hard for me to understand how someone with a great future could throw it all away.

  9. Let him sort out his personal problems and legal issues, before he even takes the field.

    9ERS would be foolish to cut him. He’s still young and too talented. I can almost assure you 20 other teams would be happy to pick up him up if he was cut.

    Almost everyone on here criticizing the 9ERS for keeping him are hypocrites. If if their favorite team signed him tomorrow they would be singing a different tune

  10. He should not be cut as he is still innocent until proven guilty. However, it is foolish to allow someone accused of these things to show up at your place of employment, sure, I doubt he is a danger to the other gladiators in the building, but there are others that he is likely to interact with. Isn’t this the guy that could not make it through a combine medical interview? Sometimes, that extra large unlimited toppings pizza is $6.99 for a reason..

  12. Really strange the league hasn’t done anything. Teams have moved a little slower, but roger has been quick with the hammer these last few years. Plus if they acted quick and suspended him they wouldn’t have this bad press to deal with around the draft, their favorite offseason news dominator.

