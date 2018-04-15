C.J. Anderson using trade talk as motivation

Getty Images

Broncos running back C.J. Anderson heard the reports about the team floating his name in trade talks this offseason, but nothing materialized and he’s starting offseason work in Denver on Monday.

Anderson told Mike Klis of KUSA that he’s moving forward with the knowledge that he “can be traded at any time” but isn’t using that as fuel for anxiety. Anderson says he’s using it as fuel for the season to come instead.

“Just focus on me,” Anderson said. “Use it as motivation. But I’m going to focus on myself. I still have a job. Try to help my team win games. But at the end of the day, getting shopped around or rumors I was getting traded, I’m going to use it as motivation to show the organization I can still play at a high level.”

The chance that Anderson leaves the team will likely improve if the Broncos take a running back in the early portion of the draft. Parting ways with Anderson, who ran 245 times for 1,007 yards last season, would clear $4.5 million under the salary cap