Eagles release cornerback Daryl Worley after arrest

Getty Images

The Eagles were willing to parlay an asset they weren’t sure they wanted for a cornerback prospect.

They were not willing to endure an immediate embarrassment.

The Eagles announced moments ago they have released cornerback Daryl Worley, hours after he was arrested and tased early this morning near the team facility.

The Eagles acquired the former third-round pick from the Panthers in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith. They might have released Smith (though a restructure was possible) and the two years and $10 million he has left on his deal seems like a bargain for Carolina in light of the free agent market.

The Eagles were interested in any affordable cornerback options, but a local kid who found trouble before his career started there was something they didn’t want to waste time on, apparently.