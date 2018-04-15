Frank Gore wants to show Kenyan Drake a few things

Getty Images

Frank Gore is back in Miami, but he’s not ready to retire.

The Miami native and University of Miami alum signed with the Dolphins for his 14th NFL season and he plans to put that experience to use as more than just a ballcarrier in head coach Adam Gase’s offense. Gore also sees an opportunity to impart some of what he’s learned over the years to Miami’s third-year back Kenyan Drake.

“I can show him a lot of things, on and off the field, the way to be a pro,” Gore said, via the team’s website. “Just show him the way I work and why I’ve lasted so long to play this game at a high level. When I watched him, he’s a very quick and fast guy. I think that one-two punch will be very nice for this team.”

Drake closed strong in 2017 with 444 yards on 91 carries in the final five games of the season, but only had 19 carries in the first half of the year as he was stuck behind Jay Ajayi on the depth chart. Ajayi is in Philly now, which leaves Gore as the other contender for work at running back. How much of it he’ll get may come down to how much his mentoring helps Drake as the team gets ready for the 2018 season.