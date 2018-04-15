Jim Kelly released from hospital

Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, who underwent extensive surgery more than two weeks ago for a recurrence of oral cancer, is out of the hospital, not long after being able to eat on his own again.

“Mr. Kelly was discharged from the hospital [Saturday] after an extremely favorable recovery,” Dr. Mark Urken said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “The speed of that process, considering the extensive nature of his surgery, was a function of his toughness, the firmness of his resolve, his faith and the support of his family. All of those factors will continue to serve him well as he moves on to the next phase of his rehabilitation.”

Kelly’s wife, Jill, said on social media that the recovery process will continue for the next two weeks in New York City. Kelly will then return to Buffalo.

The March 28 surgery included both removal of cancer and the reconstruction of a portion of Kelly’s jaw.