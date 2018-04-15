Kerwynn Williams will sign with Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs came into the offseason with two Hunts in their backfield and they’ll move into their offseason program with two Williamses as well.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Chiefs will sign former Cardinals running back Kerwynn Williams. They signed former Dolphin Damien Williams earlier this offseason and had the other Williams in for a visit recently

Williams spent the last four years with the Cardinals and saw his biggest workload in 2017. He ran 120 times and caught 10 passes after touching the ball 103 times over the previous three seasons combined. Williams ended the year with 426 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Adding another running back gives the Chiefs a pretty good crowd at tailback as they head to the next phase of their offseason. Kareem Hunt fronts a group that includes Akeem Hunt, Charcandrick West and Spencer Ware in addition to the Williamses.