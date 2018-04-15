Report: Demar Dotson has surgery to repair torn meniscus

Getty Images

Buccaneers right tackle Demar Dotson missed the final five games of last season with a knee injury. He finished the year on injured reserve with a torn posterior cruciate ligament.

Late last week, Dotson had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his knee, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. It is unclear whether it is the same knee or related to last season’s injury.

Dotson will miss the offseason program but should return in time for training camp, per Rapoport.

The Bucs picked up a one-year option on Dotson earlier this offseason, keeping him for another season.

Dotson, 32, has spent his entire career in Tampa. He has started 76 games since arriving in 2009, including all 16 in both 2013 and 2014.