Report: Eagles’ Daryl Worley arrested in Philadelphia

Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was arrested this morning in Philadelphia.

NFL Network reports that police used a taser on Worley in the process of arresting him, and a gun was recovered.

There was no immediate word on why Worley was arrested. The incident occurred near the team’s facility.

A 2016 third-round pick of the Panthers, Worley has only been an Eagle for a month. He was traded from Carolina to Philadelphia in exchange for wide receiver Torrey Smith at the start of the new league year. Last year Worley played in 15 games with 14 starts for the Panthers.