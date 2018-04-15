Source: Chargers rescind Chris McCain’s RFA tender

Getty Images

Another pass rusher has entered the free-agency market, more than a month after the market opened.

Per a league source, the Chargers have rescinded the restricted free-agency tendered placed on defensive end Chris McCain.

The Chargers applied a right-of-first-refusal tender to McCain, who had five sacks in 2017, his first year with the Chargers. The former Cal defender had joined the Chargers in 2016, as a member of the practice squad.

McCain immediately becomes eligible to sign with another team, once the removal of the $1.907 million tender becomes official.

Even if McCain had signed the tender, the Chargers could have cut him. However, he would have been required to pass through waivers. As it stands, he can sign anywhere he wants.