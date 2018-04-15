Were Cowboys concerned that Dez wouldn’t be happy with a pay cut?

Posted by Mike Florio on April 15, 2018, 12:46 PM EDT
Talk of a potential pay cut for Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant began last season. He responded to the possibility bluntly: He didn’t want one.

The reality all along was that he’d be getting one, whether he wanted one or not. The only question was whether he’d be taking less than $12.5 million in 2018 salary with the Cowboys or with someone else.

So with the Cowboys never even asking Bryant to take a pay cut (Bryant has said so himself), it’s entirely possible that the Cowboys decided not to risk creating a poisonous situation with a player who quite possibly would be upset with the notion that the team carved away at the money he was supposed to make this year.

David Moore of the Dallas Morning News takes a close, comprehensive look at the situation, raising among other things the possibility that the Cowboys decided not to risk having to deal with a disgruntled Dez.

“Money was the spark, but the decision on Bryant quickly evolved into where he stands as a player, how he approaches his job and what’s important to him,” Moore writes. “Could the receiver’s temperament allow him to handle a pay cut, or would his hurt and resentment seep into the locker room and impact his interactions with coaches and teammates?”

Of course, the Cowboys now have to deal with a disgruntled Dez, from the outside not the inside. Even if he doesn’t sign with a team that will be playing the Cowboys, he’ll quite possibly be complaining about the team wherever and whenever he can. The Cowboys probably won’t care about Dez complaining, but if his complaints gain traction — and if fans start to echo the things that Dez will be saying — then it could get problematic.

It definitely will become problematic if Dez thrives in his next destination. In addition to the stones Dez may be throwing at his former team, others will start saying, “I told you so.”

Compounding matters would the possibility that the post-Dez receiving corps in Dallas can’t get it done, with no No. 1 receiver and a collection of guys who can’t do what Dez once did.

Wherever Dez goes next, an eight-year marriage has ended in a divorce that already has gotten a little ugly. How ugly it gets remains to be seen.

7 responses to “Were Cowboys concerned that Dez wouldn’t be happy with a pay cut?

  1. “Could the receiver’s temperament allow him to handle a pay cut, or would his hurt and resentment seep into the locker room and impact his interactions with coaches and teammates?”

    We all know the answer to that question.

  2. I’m sure he and his agent weighed the option of taking a pay cut or moving on to another team that might pay his perceived value which might result in a pay cut. He needs a good QB to help increase his value. I’m sure that will be the team he selects out of those interested in him.

  4. I have always said and this includes me “sometimes it is just time to go”
    You start putting in less effort, complaining about how things are run
    in the office, I’m doing all the work, I need more money..Ect.
    It’s time to go and Dez will start putting in more effort and
    will be on time for the first few meetings and he will probably do ok,
    But he is never going to be that 2014 player again.

  6. I hope Dez gets a ring, wherever he goes! Funny thing that all of the tweets, from current players, former players, and players across the league have been supportive. However, according to a tweet from Beasley, one of his best buds, the offensive players are afraid to tweet anything, for fear of being next…smh….This is a very toxic atmosphere, and it appears OC linehan, can’t be questioned on his play-calling. (you know on 3rd and goal, he calls 3 pass plays, with a struggling q/b, while Zeke is fresh as a daisy) 😦 The egos abound in Dallas, and it is NOT Jerry Jones! JG and Linehan appear to be calling the shots! As inept as both are, it would be a grand day, when Patty-cake is shown the door, with Linehan right behind!!

  7. “Compounding matters would the possibility that the post-Dez receiving corps in Dallas can’t get it done, with no No. 1 receiver and a collection of guys who can’t do what Dez once did.”

    If Dez was doing what he once did he’d be a bargain and he’d still be doing it in Dallas.

