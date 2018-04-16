A.J. Green wants to get back to feeling like himself in 2018

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green caught 75 passes for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns last year in a season that would represent a strong accomplishment for many NFL wideouts.

That’s not how Green is viewing the season, however. Green had a drop in yards per catch and he dropped passes during a disappointing season for the team. Coach Marvin Lewis pointed to a drop in big plays — Green’s six plays of 25 or more yards were a career low — as Green’s shortcoming and the wideout has also identified where things went wrong last year.

“Just trying to do too much, not letting the game come to me,” Green said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I was thinking too much. Thinking I have to make every play to get the offense going. Not being myself and just going out there and having fun like I usually do. … Seasons like that you have to change and grow. I felt this was definitely one to help me grow more as a person and channel my emotions a little bit better.”

Green will be working with a new wide receivers coach this season and everyone in Cincinnati will be hoping that there’s more to smile about in 2018 than there was last year.