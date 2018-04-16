Adam Humphries signs RFA tender with Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers won’t have to match any outside offers for wide receiver Adam Humphries‘ services.

The Bucs tendered Humphries as a restricted free agent at the second-round level this offseason and announced on Monday that Humphries has signed the tender. He’ll make just over $2.9 million this season as a result.

Humphries made the Bucs as an undrafted rookie in 2015 and caught 27 passes that year. His role in the offense has gone up the last two years as he’s caught 116 passes for 1,253 yards and three touchdowns while working out of the slot.

Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and Chris Godwin are the other receivers at the top of the depth chart in Tampa.