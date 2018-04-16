Adidas: We’ll sign Kaepernick if an NFL team signs him

Getty Images

If Colin Kaepernick returns to the NFL, he’ll have an endorsement deal waiting for him.

Adidas says it would like to have Kaepernick under contract if he becomes an active player again.

“If he signs on a team, we would definitely want to sign him,” Adidas North America President Mark King said, via the Arizona Republic.

King said Kaepernick’s activism doesn’t make him too controversial for Adidas to touch.

“We love athletes that have a platform to make the world a better place,” King said. “If they’re an activist in a way that brings attention to something that moves the world forward, even if there’s controversy at that moment, we’re really interested in those athletes because I think it represents the world today.”

Of course, there’s nothing stopping Adidas from offering Kaepernick an endorsement deal now, regardless of whether he’s in the NFL. But apparently Adidas first wants to know that Kaepernick will be on Americans’ TV sets on Sundays. So far, there’s been no indication that any NFL team is planning to sign Kaepernick.