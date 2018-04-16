Andy Dalton on Bengals offense: It’s all new

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said recently that he was looking forward to the start of the offseason program so that he could see what kind of changes Bill Lazor plans for his first full season as offensive coordinator.

The Bengals began work on Monday and Dalton got the answer he was looking for about the offense. While the Bengals may have brought Marvin Lewis back as head coach, Dalton said the offense is going to be significanly different than the one he’s worked in for the last seven seasons.

“This is a complete change,” Dalton said, via ESPN.com. “What we were doing before was basically Jay [Gruden’s] offense with the adaptation of Hue [Jackson], he put his stuff on it, then [Ken Zampese] took over and he did his thing. Now we’re starting from square one. This is all new.”

Among the changes is the terminology used to call plays, which will add to the list of things the Bengals have to get down this offseason. Wide receiver A.J. Green said the work presents “a challenge” and it’s one the Bengals need to meet if they are going to improve on last year’s shabby offensive showing.