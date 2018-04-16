Andy Reid expects Spencer Ware to be ready for training camp, but “you never know”

Getty Images

Chiefs coach Andy Reid expects running back Spencer Ware to return for training camp. Unless he doesn’t.

Ware missed all of last season after tearing the PCL and the LCL in his right knee during a preseason game. Reid said he expected Ware back, but added “you never know,” Terez Paylor of the Kansas City Star reports.

Ware, 26, rushed for 921 yards in 2016 and likely serves as the primary backup to Kareem Hunt if he can return to health.

Since the Chiefs are unsure of his availability, they signed Damien Williams and Kerwynn Williams in free agency.

Reid said they signed Williams and Williams “because you can’t have enough of those guys” and “there was availability there.” They also have Charcandrick West and Akeem Hunt.