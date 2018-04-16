Anthony Lynn on Chris McCain: Football is a business

Getty Images

The Chargers are leaving the door open for Chris McCain‘s return, but that doesn’t seem likely after they rescinded a tender to the restricted free agent. The move makes McCain a free agent.

“This sport does have a business side to it,” Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said, via Eric Williams of ESPN. “I think when you re-do Corey Liuget, it gives you some flexibility there, and we did some things with Chris. We think Chris is a heck of a player. The door’s definitely open for him to come back. We’ll just see how it works out.”

The Chargers recently restructured Liuget’s contract, which was supposed to pay him $8 million this season.

McCain made five sacks last season, his first with the Chargers. He played 227 snaps.

The tender would have paid him $1.9 million for 2018.