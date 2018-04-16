Baker Mayfield’s last-minute visits include Broncos, Cardinals

AP

There are plenty of people who think Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield will be a top three pick, but he’s taking a few visits this week with teams picking lower.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Mayfield is visiting the Broncos today, and will go from Denver to Arizona to meet with the Cardinals.

The Broncos, picking fifth, have some options at quarterback since they signed Case Keenum in free agency and have a former first-rounder in Paxton Lynch they might not want to Hackenberg yet.

The Cardinals, currently in the 15th spot, are beyond the range most think the top four quarterbacks will be available.

But even after signing Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon (or specifically because they signed Sam Bradford and Mike Glennon), they’d be interested in a young quarterback to add to the mix.