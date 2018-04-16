Bills re-sign their exclusive rights free agents

Getty Images

In addition to adding two new players to the roster on Monday, the Bills have also re-signed four other players for the 2018 season.

All four of those players were tendered as exclusive rights free agents earlier this offseason, which left them with the choice of playing for the Bills or sitting out altogether. Tight end Nick O'Leary, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, tight end Logan Thomas and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough all opted for the first track.

O’Leary had 22 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns while Thomas, a converted quarterback, had seven catches, 67 yards and a touchdown last season. Yarbrough appeared in all 16 games as a rotational player and Pitts played in 10 games for Buffalo after being claimed off waivers.

The Bills open their offseason program on Monday.