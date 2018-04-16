Bills sign Jeremy Kerley to one-year deal

Getty Images

The Bills added some depth as they started offseason workouts, signing wide receiver Jeremy Kerley and defensive tackle Tenny Palepoi to one-year deals Monday.

Kerley has plenty of experience in the AFC East during his two stints with the Jets. The 29-year-old wideout caught 22 passes for them in eight games last year.

The Bills receiver position is painfully thin behind starters Kelvin Benjamin and Zay Jones, so barring massive additions in the draft, Kerley has a chance to win a role there as a slot receiver and punt returner.

He missed four games last year with a PED suspension, which he said could have been caused by a ghost. Of course.

Palepoi, 27, spent the last four seasons with the Chargers, and gives them another run-stopper up front.