Blizzard postpones start of Packers conditioning work

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be on hand for the scheduled start of the Packers offseason conditioning program today. Then again, none of the rest of his teammates will be either.

A spring blizzard in Green Bay has forced the Packers to delay the start of their team workouts, according to Aaron Nagler of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.

They were supposed to convene today, but the unexpected (I guess, I mean it’s Green Bay) snowstorm which dumped more than 20 inches in some areas near Green Bay made it impossible for a number of players to get back to Wisconsin.

A number of players tweeted through the storm as they tried to make their way back, and at least one of their reporters made the best of his spring day off.

Assuming they can get the runways and roads cleared (or have some tauntauns shipped in), players and media are scheduled to be at the Packers facilities tomorrow.