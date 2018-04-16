Brandon Beane: Draft can be success if we don’t take a QB

AP

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane knows that his quarterback decisions will be a big part of how his job performance is rated in the years to come.

At a press conference on Monday, Beane called getting a franchise quarterback one of the “main jobs” for any NFL General Manager and the lack of one in Buffalo has led many to predict that Beane will move to select a quarterback in the first round. The Bills moved up to the No. 12 spot in a trade with the Bengals and have five other picks in the first three rounds to use as capital for a move that could push them even higher in the order.

Beane kept all of his options on the table on Monday, saying that the draft can be successful even without taking a quarterback because “there are a lot of good players in this draft” and that a trade might not materialize.

“I know everybody assumes we’re trading up,” Beane said, via Mike Rodak of ESPN.com. “Even if I wanted to trade up — I know the guy and what it takes — it takes a partner to be able to move up.”

Beane said the team’s meetings with this year’s crop of quarterbacks have revealed them to be “great young men.” We’re a little more than a week away from finding out if any will call Buffalo home.