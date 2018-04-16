Brandon Scherff 2019 option has been exercised

Getty Images

Guard Brandon Scherff is now officially under contract through the 2019 season.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Redskins have exercised their option on Scherff’s contract for next year. The option is guaranteed against injury only, so the team could reverse course and rescind the option before it kicks in.

Scherff, who was the fifth overall pick of the 2015 draft, has started every game he’s played over the last three seasons and has been selected to two Pro Bowls in recognition of his efforts during those games.

That history probably makes it likelier that the team will sign Scherff to a long-term extension than make any move that would lead to a future without him on their offensive line.