Brian Winters returns from abdominal tear with intent to “dominate”

Jets right guard Brian Winters ended last season on injured reserve after a abdominal tear that he calls “horrendous.”

“I wouldn’t give that pain to my worst enemy,” Winters said, via Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. “It was something that was very tough and hurtful from the time I woke up to the time I went to bed. Not only when I was doing stuff. Just walking in general was painful.”

Winters originally was injured while run blocking in a Week 2 game against Oakland. He played 11 more games before calling it a season.

“I wasn’t able to do anything,” Winters said. “The year before, I was healthy and I felt great. That’s who I am. That’s how I play. I wasn’t able to do any of that. Going into a game, I felt like I was walking on eggshells, because I didn’t want to do anything to take me out of the game. So, I was playing very conservative. I wasn’t able to be myself. I wasn’t able to be the type of player that I am. It was tough. It was a tough year. It was tough mentally. . . . Anyone can judge on last year, but this is a whole new year.”

Winters expects to return to being the player he was in 2016, saying he intends “to be a dominant offensive lineman.” He received medical clearance to participate in all offseason work.