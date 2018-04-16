Broncos officially bid farewell to C.J. Anderson

Getty Images

Running back C.J. Anderson spent five seasons with the Broncos, and the Broncos officially have decided to move on.

“Over the last five years, C.J. developed from an undrafted player into an important member of our team,” Broncos president of football operations/G.M. John Elway said in a statement. “We appreciate all he did as a Bronco, especially during our Super Bowl season, and thank him for his many contributions on and off the field.”

Anderson, undrafted out of Cal, signed a four-year offer sheet with the Dolphins as a restricted free agent in 2016. The Broncos matched, honoring the first two years before cutting Anderson loose, with $4.5 million in salary due this year and $4.5 million in salary due next year.

The Broncos had hoped to trade Anderson, but they could find no takers.

Denver moves forward with Devontae Booker as the top option, with the possibility that another running back could be added via the draft.