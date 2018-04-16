Broncos sign five exclusive-rights free agents

Getty Images

The Broncos announced they have signed five of their exclusive-rights free agents.

Linebacker Zaire Anderson, defensive end Shelby Harris, linebacker Joseph Jones, wide receiver Jordan Taylor and tackle Elijah Wilkinson signed their tenders, leaving linebacker Jerrol Garcia-Williams and long snapper Casey Kreiter as the last two Broncos yet to sign their exclusive-rights tenders.

Anderson has played every game the past two seasons with three starts. He has 37 tackles and a forced fumble.

Harris started six games and appeared in the other 10 last season, making 34 tackles, 5.5 sacks and three pass breakups.

Jones played seven games with three tackles in 2017 after signing with the Broncos on November 7.

Taylor has 29 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns in two seasons.

Wilkinson played in nine games last season.