Broncos to release running back C.J. Anderson

Running back C.J. Anderson had planned to use trade talk as motivation. He’ll now have even more motivation.

Per a league source, the Broncos will be releasing Anderson.

Undrafted in 2013, Anderson became a key contributor to the Broncos, culminating with his 23-carry performance in Super Bowl 50. He thereafter signed an offer sheet with the Dolphins as a restricted free agent, and the Broncos opted to match the four-year, $18 million package.

Anderson, who missed much of the 2016 season with a knee injury, had his first career 1,000-yard season in 2017. But that wasn’t good enough to get the Broncos to keep him around, at a salary of $4.5 million in 2018.

The Dolphins become an obvious candidate to sign Anderson, who’ll instantly become a free agent when officially released.