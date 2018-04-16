Byron Jones moves from safety to cornerback

Getty Images

Byron Jones introduced himself as a cornerback Monday, via multiple tweets. That means the Cowboys have made the anticipated move with Jones, who spent most of his first three seasons at free safety.

He last played corner in his rookie season of 2015 when he started four games there.

Jones, a former first-round pick, played 86.5 percent of the defensive snaps last season, all at safety. The Cowboys, though, reduced his snaps in the final four games last season. Jones has had trouble in run support and has only two career interceptions.

He joins Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown at corner. Xavier Woods can play corner and safety, and Jeff Heath and Kavon Frazier both play safety.

New secondary coach Kris Richard likes bigger corners, and Jones is 6 foot, 205 pounds. The Cowboys still are trying to find out what Jones is, apparently deciding what he isn’t, making a decision on his fifth-year option an interesting one.

“I think it’ll be a good move for me and the team,” Jones said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It’s been something that as soon as [coach] Richard came in that’s what he was talking about. He wanted to move me to corner, so we had a discussion, and he made the move.”