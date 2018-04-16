Cardinals sign Beau Sandland

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have signed tight end Beau Sandland to a one-year contract.

He joins Jermaine Gresham, who ruptured his Achilles in Week 17, Ricky Seals-Jones, Gabe Holmes and Bryce Williams at the position.

Sandland entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2016 out of Montana State. He spent his rookie season on the practice squads of the Panthers and Packers.

Sandland, 25, was with the Packers during the 2017 offseason before they released him in August.

He made 37 catches for 632 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior at Montana State.