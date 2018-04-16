Chargers restructure Corey Liuget deal

Getty Images

Since Corey Liuget wasn’t eligible to play a full season, it appears he’s not going to make a full salary.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Chargers and the veteran defensive lineman Corey Liuget “agreed to terms on a revised contract.”

That’s usually the wording when a guy takes a pay cut to secure an otherwise precarious roster spot. And Liuget was due to make $8 million this year, which is the kind of number that usually draws such attention.

But the 28-year-old Liuget may benefit indirectly from the move.

He was suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s performance enhancing substances policy, and those suspensions are without pay. So now instead of being docked 4/17ths of $8 million, he’ll have to surrender 4/17ths of some presumably smaller number.

He has two more seasons on his contract after this year. But he hasn’t lived up to the six-year, $58 million contract he signed in 2015, so some adjustment was probably to be expected regardless the suspension.