Chiefs have high expectations for their offense

The Chiefs started their first day of offseason work since Patrick Mahomes took over the starting quarterback job on Monday and his fellow offensive players expressed plenty of optimism about how the offense will look with Mahomes at the helm.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill said, via Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, that the Chiefs can have the best offense in the league with Sammy Watkins, Travis Kelce and Kareem Hunt joining Hill as weapons for Mahomes to put to use. Watkins shares Hill’s high hopes for the offense, although he identified one potential issue for the team to sort out.

“I don’t know how coach is going to get everybody the ball. A lot of talented guys,” Watkins said.

Mahomes said he didn’t think spreading the ball around will prove to be a big issue because players will “check their egos at the door” to do what’s best for the team. It will be some time before we know how well all of that works out, but there are certainly worse problems to have then a surplus of talent on offense.