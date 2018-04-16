Cowboys sign David Irving and Scott Daly

Getty Images

Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving made it official, signing his tender Monday. He will make $2.9 million in 2018 and is scheduled to become a free agent in 2019.

In the past two seasons, Irving has 11 sacks and five forced fumbles in 23 games.

The Cowboys also announced they signed a long snapper, Scott Daly. He faces an uphill battle to make the roster as L.P. Ladouceur has served as the team’s long snapper the past 13 seasons without making an errant snap.

Daly, a Notre Dame product, has never played in an NFL regular-season game.