Daryl Worley charged with DUI, disorderly conduct and other offenses

Getty Images

Philadelphia police announced a slew of charges stemming from the arrest of former Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley on Sunday morning.

Worley was found passed out in a car outside the team’s practice facility early on Sunday and police used a taser to subdue Worley while placing him under arrest.

Worley has been charged with driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, a violation of the uniform firearms code and related offenses as a result of the incident. Per Philly.com, the charging document lists resisting arrest and “possession of an instrument of crime with intent” among those other offenses.

The Eagles released Worley, who had been acquired from the Panthers in a trade sending wide receiver Torrey Smith to Carolina, later in the day.